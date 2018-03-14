Ballymena nursing home awarded for ‘high standard of care’

A Ballymena nursing home has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the top 20 care homes in Northern Ireland.

Braefield Nursing Home, of Carncome Road, Connor, scooped the prestigious award for the third consecutive year at leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by residents and their friends and relatives.

Philomena McIlwaine, home manager of Braefield Nursing Home said: ‘We are delighted to once again receive this prestigious award. Braefield is well known for its warm, friendly, homely atmosphere.

“The patient comes first is foremost in everything we do at Braefield with a home from home atmosphere. Clients and their relatives truly feel dignified, respected and loved.

“Winning this award is a gift to all the staff at Braefield for their exceptional care and attention to detail. Braefield residents are also delighted and it has been suggested that we at Braefield should have another infamous celebratory party with residents, staff and family.

“Braefield residents and staff never miss a chance for a party, as no-one throws a party like Braefield.”

Davina Ludlow, chair of carehome.co.uk, said: “It is the residents and their families and friends who have first-hand experience of what a care home is like, which is why we use their reviews to find the best care homes in the UK.

“Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and sociable places, where residents can interact with others and take part in stimulating activities, looked after by staff who are caring and compassionate.

“Braefield Nursing Home proved that they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Northern Ireland. It is such an achievement to be recognised for being a top rated care home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be very hard. We hope our awards help to make people’s search for a care home a little bit easier.”

The awards are based on reviews received between July 2015 and January 2018.

The homes were rated on: overall standard; facilities; care/support; cleanliness, treated with dignity; food and drink; staff; activities; management; safety/security; rooms and value for money.

The review score was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home.

There are 427 homes in Northern Ireland. According to Braefield Nursing Home’s website, the “person-centred care is carefully designed to meet individual needs and independence is strongly promoted throughout the home”.