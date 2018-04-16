NI woman diagnosed with cancer after toothache

A Northern Ireland woman who went to see the doctor over a toothache and a small cut was given a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Lauren Neilly, a 23-year-old from Ballymena who is living and working in Glasgow, visited the doctor on March 22 and was diagnosed with acute myloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer.

She was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is undergoing chemotherapy.

One of her work collagues, Liz Myles, has set up a fundraising campaign to help pay rent, bills and allow her family to travel to Scotland to visit “without the worry of money.”

Writing on the GoFundMe web page, Liz Myles explained: “On the 22nd March 2018 she was given the devastating news that she has Acute Myloid Leukemia. Lauren was admitted to hospital the day she was diagnosed and is still there being treated with chemotherapy.

“This is why I need your help. As Lauren has worked with our company for less than a year she will only receive two months of full sick pay.

“Her partner Ben is in his final few months of university so Lauren has been the main earner at home. Imagine being given the devastating diagnosis and having to worry how you will pay your rent and pay your bills.”

She continued: “Not only this but Lauren lives in Glasgow and all her family live in Ballymena. The next few months are going to be so difficult for them all without the worry of money.

“My colleagues and I wanted to do something to help so on the 10th June a group of us are doing something completely out of our comfort and fitness zone and climbing Conic Hill in Scotland. Lauren’s Family are going to climb Slemish near her Home Town of Ballymena too. Then on Sunday 15th July we will climb Ben Lomond, one of Scotlands great Munro’s.”

The concerned colleague continued: “We are hoping to raise enough funds to cover lauren’s salary to help pay rent, bills and enough money that her family need not worry. Lauren and Ben are getting married next Summer and this should be such an exciting time for them planning their Wedding and we want this to be the focus for them so please help where you can. We know Lauren, Ben and their families would be so appreciative of any donations given.”

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at the following web address:

https://www.gofundme.com/lomond-for-lauren