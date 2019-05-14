High Drama for Muckamore Women’ s Institute

The cast members of Muckamore Women’s Institute’s ‘Game of Scones’ which won seven trophies in the Drama Festival of the Federation of Women’s Institutes of NI - Sharon Carson, Elizabeth Gray, Lynda Brown, Irene McCullough, Margaret Dean, Jean McCollam, Joan Gray, Liz McConnell, Iris Maughan, Colette Meenan, Alison Graham, and Margaret Bent.

Awards included the Mitchell Trophy for best performance of a play/sketch written by a W.I member; the Ulster Cup for First overall play and Smith Trophy for Best Producer - won by Elizabeth Gray; the Whyte Trophy for best overall actress, won by Sharon Carson; the McKeown memorial Cup for best supporting actress in a play written by a W.I member, won by Irene McCullough; the Pentland Cup for best supporting actress, won by Jean McCollam; and the Cuthbertson Rosebowl for Best Costume in a play, won by Collette Meenan.