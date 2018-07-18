Highlighting benefits of arts on health

The Braid Arts Centre and Council Arts Development Service have collaborated over the last six months with the Northern Health & Social Care Trust to deliver a major week of arts events.

The project has been aimed at highlighting the benefits the arts have on health and wellbeing.

Service users across the Trust area have been working with artists to develop performances which were showcased to several standing ovations in the Braid Theatre.

The Braid was filled with art installations, dancers, choirs, rappers, drumming circles and individual performers from across the area in a magical showcase of how the Arts can develop wellbeing, health and community cohesion.

Audiences enjoyed special performances from the Looked After Young Peoples choir singing ‘This is me’, and The Coro choir, a group of enthusiastic young singers who performed recently for National Stammering Awareness Day.

The young people met and sang together and were joined on stage by their siblings, family carers, and speech and language therapists from the Trust performing ‘Wonderwall’.

There were stunning dance performances by wheelchair users and a series of short, yet very powerful poems, depicting life experiences, performed by the Recovery College NHSCT creative writing participants.

Hundreds of people were involved in the project and the grand finale featured 100 people on stage singing ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’.