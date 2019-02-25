Hospital ‘under extreme pressure’

Local residents are being urged not to attend the emergency department at Antrim Area Hospital unless they are seriously ill.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Antrim Area Hospital is once again under extreme pressure, with a considerable number of ill people awaiting beds in the wards.

“Please do not attend the ED unless you need help straight away due to being seriously ill or injured.

“If your complaint is not urgent or life threatening, please consider using other health services https://bit.ly/23KOZma

“Thank you. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and support.”