‘Hotel Heroes’ recognised by NI Hotels Federation

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and Hilton Belfast Templepatrick are celebrating awards success.

Members of their staff were among 20 hotel heroes recognised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) at a special awards ceremony in the Observatory at Grand Central Hotel, Belfast recently.

(L-R) Colin Johnston and NIHF Hotel Hero Linda Graham from Galgorm Resort & Spa with NIHF President Gavin Carroll.

The local Hotel Heroes were - Linda Graham, Setup Manager at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, and Sophia Beattie, who is the Housekeeping Supervisor at Hilton Belfast Templepatrick.

The 20 hotel heroes, who were congratulated by Gavin Carroll, President of the NIHF, received an individual trophy on the night and have been invited along as guests to this year’s Hospitality Exchange which takes place on October 15 and 16 in Crowne Plaza Belfast.