Housing boost for rural communities

Housing in County Antrim and the wider province is being given a boost by the Rural Housing Association.

The Association is committed to helping build and sustain local rural communities throughout Northern Ireland.

Rural Housing has revealed that development plans are progressing in a number of rural areas in the Antrim area including Parkgate (14 new homes), Randalstown (nine new homes) and Doagh (six new homes).

The Association is addressing housing need in rural communities by the provision of new and modern homes across Northern Ireland.

As demand for social housing continues to increase, the role of Housing Associations in supplying new and affordable homes, for those in Housing stress, is ever more important.

As an organisation specializing in the provision of

social housing in rural areas, Rural Housing works closely with all local communities in assessing needs and delivering appropriate housing solutions.

Rural Housing continues to expand their housing stock in rural communities across the province, providing much needed modern homes for those in housing need.

The Northern Ireland Executive sets annual targets for new build social housing in rural areas, and Housing Associations like Rural Housing play a crucial role in helping the Executive meet this target.

If an individual or community organisation are interested in participating in consultations regarding social housing needs in their area, or are aware of potential development opportunities in your locality, they can email rmontgomery@ruralhousing.co.uk