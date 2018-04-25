Housing Executive seeks feedback on social housing in Moorfields

The Housing Executive will be examining the need for social and affordable housing in Moorfields.

Throughout May, the housing authority will be encouraging people who would like to live in the area to register their interest in social or affordable housing with their local office in Ballymena.

Mairead Myles Davey, Housing Executive’s Mid and East Antrim Area Manager said: “There often is a hidden housing need in rural communities as people feel that there is little chance of renting or owning a property in their local area. By carrying out this test we hope to get an understanding of the housing needs of those interested in living in Moorfields.

“If we are able to identify a demand for social or affordable housing in the area then we will examine the potential for a new build scheme.

“The Housing Executive is committed to creating vibrant, shared, healthy and sustainable communities and carrying out a housing need test is just one of the ways that we engage with those living in rural areas.”

Further details can be found by contacting the Housing Executive’s Rural and Regeneration Unit on 028 9598 2502 or emailing rural.housing@nihe.gov.uk.