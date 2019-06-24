IFA set to establish hub at Showgrounds

The Irish Football Association is to establish a permanent hub at Ballymena Showgrounds, subject to ratification at the next monthly council meeting.

Elected members at the Direct Services Committee in Carrickfergus approved the introduction of an IFA hub, with the potential to be used seven days per week.

This would provide IFA staff to have an office space from which to work and storage space for their equipment.

It means they will be able to increase the amount of training and development which they arrange within Mid and East Antrim.

Chair of the Direct Services Committee, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “I very much welcome the IFA to the Ballymena Showgrounds.

“This will provide more opportunities for people to further their talents and encourage a healthier lifestyle in our Borough.

“Ballymena Showgrounds is a multi-use venue and Council’s main priority is to ensure it remains one of Northern Ireland’s premier facilities.

“With the addition of the IFA hub this will only add to the facilities that are already there.”

The IFA currently run a number of programmes at the showgrounds including small sided games (SSG), coach education, club mentoring and holiday camps.

However with this increased presence at the location it will allow them introduce the UEFA B Part 1 course, the shooting star programme and player development programmes to name but a few.