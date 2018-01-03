IN FULL: List of road closures after Storm Eleanor

Due to the dramatic impact of storm Eleanor on the road network, police are this morning advising motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the roads.
A PSNI spokesman advised that while most main routes are open and passable with care, road users should be aware that a number of minor roads across Northern Ireland are still closed due to fallen trees and other debris.
Details of road closures can be found at trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news
Current situation - trees down/roads affected;
Co Fermanagh - all main roads open. There are other reports of trees down across the road network mostly minor roads, these are being cleared on a priority basis.
Co Tyrone - Dungannon, Aughnacloy, Cookstown, all main roads now open.
Minor roads closed are C635 Aghnagar Road Ballygawley, U1021 Derrytresk Road near Coalisland, Crew Road at Ballygawley
Southern Division
Belfast Road, Magherlin Tree down and NIE dealing with this
Corbet Rd / Drumnagoon RdTree down and road closed
Annesborough Rd, Lurgan Tree down and road closed
Kinnegoe Embankment Lurgan Tree down and road closed
Blackskull Rd Donaghcloney road closed,
Terryhoogan Rd Scarva closed, Upper Darkley Rd Keady closed
C198 Ballyards Rd, Armagh closed
B114 Tannyoky Rd, Poyntpass closed
Barronstown Rd Banbridge closed
Blackskull Rd Dromore closed.
Eastern Division
Lisburn and Castlereagh - Glenavy Road – blocked NIE cables
Mullaghglass Road – blocked NIE cables
Moneybroom Road – blocked NIE cables
Tullnacross Road – blocked NIE cables
DAGGER ROAD, LISBURN - blocked
Ballycreen Road - blocked
Old Road, Lisburn - blocked
Brook Lodge Ballinderry, - blocked
Brookmount Road - blocked
Forthill, Lisburn – partially blocked
Old Coach Road - blocked
Monlough Road - blocked
Ballymaconaghy Road - blocked
Belfast
Old Holywood Road - blocked
Belfast Road Dundonald – status unknown
Fairtree Hill Dundonald - blocked
Fairhirst Green Braniel Estate – status unknown
Brenndarragh Terrace, Belfast – status unknown
103 Circular Road – partially blocked
9 Chippendale Court - blocked
62 HOPEFIELD AVENUE - blocked
Knocknagoney Road – partially blocked (passed to ext contractor)
East Belfast: Montrose Street, off the Albertbridge Road remains closed after the collpase of a derelict building.
Northern Division
Carrickfergus -
92 Larne Road, Carrickfergus – blocked but passable 1 lane open.
Bates Park Station Rd Greenisland – blocked
Redbrae Rd Carrickfergus – blocked
Co Londonderry
Londonderry - Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge closed (Duke Street Underpass) due to flooding, diversions in place
C555 Iniscarn Road, Draperstown – Closed. Diversion in place
B49 Church Street Claudy – Collapsed bridge
U1180 Glenrandal Rd, Park – Collapsed bridge
U1166 Ballybogie Rd Drumahoe
U1136 Gorticross Road Drumahoe is closed.
East Belfast: Montrose Street, off the Albertbridge Road remains closed after the collpase of a derelict building.