IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Comedian Tom O'Connor signs autographs for Rangers during his visit to St. Patrick's Barracks in Ballymena.

Ballymena Mayor Sandy Spence cuts the ribbon on the mini company formed at Cambridge House Girls' School. The Decorum Co. was thought up by 24 lower sixth pupils. 1989

Pupils from St Louis Grammar School - Stephanie Scullion, Michael Mechan and Mark McLean - who were third in the Schools' Computer Competition receive their prize from Alan Dunningan, chair of the Computer Education Group. 1989