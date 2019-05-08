IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Broughshane Primary School pupils - Paul, Diane, Olwen, Janine, Janice, John and Janice - hijacked the airwaves from DTR FM DJ John Daly during a radio broadcast at the school. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Officials and guests pictured at the NICOD Country Coffee Evening with the Mayor, Sandy Spence. 1989.

Some of the ladies who modelled at the NICOD Country Coffee Evening with compere Lyle Davison. They are: Gemma Hegarty, Judith Alexander, Tracey McCamphill and Lesley Millar. 1989