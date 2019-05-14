IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Members of Ahoghill Senior Citizens' Association ready to set off on their annual day trip. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Sean McLaughlin (fourth from left), proprietor of the Fairhill Bar in Ahoghill, with some of the competitors in the annual Sports' Week darts match. 1989

Ballymena Boys' Team which defeated Muckamore in the first round of the Graham Cup. 1989

Ballymena Utd. captain Michael Smyth gets the Social Club's first Team Player of the Year Award on behalf of John McKee from club's manager, Alex McKee, as Philip Thompson, gets Reserve Player of the Year Award from Shay Hamill.

