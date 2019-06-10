IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Thomas Carmichael (second right) unveils a plaque at the official opening of the Carmichael Rooms at Clough Glasgow Rangers Supporters' Club. Looking on are - Wallace Robertson, Raymond Aitcheson, Samuel Moore and Eddie McGonnell. 1989
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

David Harper, president of Ballymena Bowling Club, receives the Alex Blair Memorial Cup from Sandra Boyd as looking on are Andy Clair, Wallace Boyd and Robert Blair. Ballymena Times archives, 1989.

Eugene Madden, proprietor of the Silver Dollar Bar, Antrim, hands over a �700 cheque to Sister Samina Bonar and Staff Nurse Eilis McClean of the Special Care Baby Unit, Ballymena as Silver Dollar Demons representatives, PJ McGinley and Billy McClurgan look on. The money was raised at a charity soccer match. 1989

Officials of Ballymena Music Festival and donors of trophies pictured at a Festival meeting in Ballee Community High School. 1989.

Members of the Glarryford branch of the WI pictured with World President of the ACWW, Dr Ellen McClean (second left) and European President, Hilda Stewart (second right) 1989.

Mrs Sylvia Balmer who presented the club awards to members of Broughshane and District Flying Club pictured with her daughter, Christina, and some of the members how won awards. 1989.

