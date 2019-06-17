IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Officials and guests pictured at the NICOD Country Coffee Evening with the Mayor, Sandy Spence. 1989.

Some of the ladies who modelled at the NICOD Country Coffee Evening with compere Lyle Davison. They are: Gemma Hegarty, Judith Alexander, Tracey McCamphill and Lesley Millar. 1989

Portglenone PS teacher, Mrs M. Steele with pupils who won awards at the recent Kilrea Flower Show - David Cameron, Elaine Caldwell, Joanna Clements and Pamela Bristow. Pictures from Ballymena Times archives', 1989.

Officials of Clough Glasgow Rangers Supporters' Club and area representatives pictured at the official opening of the Club's new Carmichael Room. 1989

William Smyth, chair of Raceview FC, hands over a cheque on behalf of the club to Jean Marshall for the Ballymena MS Group. Included are Geoffrey Gibson, Davy Galbraith, Carol Patterson and Trevor Donnell. 1989