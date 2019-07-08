IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Organisers and guests who attended a formal ball in aid of NICOD - Nataleen Surgenor, Victor Surgenor, Margaret Hayes, Lilly Davison, Gerry Lawn and Anne Orr. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Stephen Kenny, Joy Kenny and Orla Falls greet guests at the NICOD Ball in Leighmohr. 1989

Tommy Gilmour (centre) who was competing in the tractor driving section of the YFC events with Robert Wright and Michelle Price. 1989

Sylvia Alexander of Glarryford YFC gets ready to compete in car driving at the YFC events day. Included are Brian McIlroy and Arthur Beattie. 1989

Organisers and guests who attended a formal ball in aid of NICOD - Nataleen Surgenor, Victor Surgenor, Margaret Hayes, Lilly Davison, Gerry Lawn and Anne Orr. 1989

Broughshane Primary pupils Louise Thom and Michael Moffatt present a cheque for �65, proceeds of an auction organised by P6H pupils to Mrs Moira Thom and Mrs Moira Crawford who received it on behalf of Heartbeat. Included is Mrs Thom's son, Robin. 1989

English teacher Mrs MacDonald chats to prospective pupils at the Open NIght in St. Patrick's College. 1989.