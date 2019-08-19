IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

A group of scouts who took part in the Mid-Antrim Scouts District Quiz. Included are teams from First Cullybackey, Hillmount Craigs, West Church and St. Columbas.'1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.

Tom McDowell and Margaret McCartney receive a cheque on behalf of the Tower House Fund from members of Second Ballymena BB. Making the presentation is Lee Eagleson.'1989

A group of scouts who took part in the Mid-Antrim Scouts District Quiz. Included are teams from First Cullybackey, Hillmount Craigs, West Church and St. Columbas.'1989

Interested visitors to St Louis Grammar School during Open Night look on as students carry out experiments in the Science Department.'1989