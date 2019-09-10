IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Girls from Cambridge House - Noeleen Agnew, Karen Reynolds and Elaine Strange present a cheque to Michael Carey and Weir Carson of the George Sloan Centre for new equipment. The money was raised at a fancy dress ball. 1989

Members of the ladies' committee of Drummaul YFC - Ruth, Eleanor, Sadie, Rea and Elsa - prepare lunch at the Ploughing Match.'1989

Pupils and teachers from Dunfane School with some of the radio casssette players which were presented to school. 1989

Mrs R. Orr presents the Most Appropriately Dressed Ladies at Ballymean Show with their awards - Elizabeth Forsythe, Mrs T. Lamont, Mrs R. Moore and Sandra Lennox.'1989

A group of enthusiastic young golfers ready to compete in events at Ballymena Golf Club Captain's Day. 1989

