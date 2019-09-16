IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Ken McKee (chair of Ballymena Road Safety Committee) with some of the competitors in the annual Cycling Proficiency Competition at Dunclug High School.'1989

Bernie Frayne, president of Ballymena Lions Club, presents a set of cuff-links to Stevie Smith to mark his selection for the British Lions side. Looking on is Bryan Smith, Michael McElhenny and Francis Peacock. 1989

Tommy Gilmour (centre) who was competing in the tractor driving section of the YFC events with Robert Wright and Michelle Price. 1989

Sylvia Alexander of Glarryford YFC gets ready to compete in car driving at the YFC events day. Included are Brian McIlroy and Arthur Beattie. 1989

Members of Ballykeel Youth Club Pool Team and Ballykeel Residents' Association Community Team at their Civic Week pool competition.'1989