IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Eugene Diamond of Diamond's Newsagents, who sold the winning tickets in the Golden Egg Lotto to John Lorimer and his daughter, Jacqueline, seen here receiving their video recorders from lottery rep., A. Scott. '1989

Clough Playgroup leader Valerie Hayes with some of the children at their Open Day.'1989

Harry Ramsay of 'Friends of Wilson House' presents Senior Care Officer Sadie Davison with one of six clocks for the senior citizens at Wilson House.'1989

Eugene Madden, proprietor of the Silver Dollar Bar, Antrim, hands over a �700 cheque to Sister Samina Bonar and Staff Nurse Eilis McClean of the Special Care Baby Unit, Ballymena as Silver Dollar Demons representatives, PJ McGinley and Billy McClurgan look on. The money was raised at a charity soccer match. 1989