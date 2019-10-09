IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Jim Willis hands over the Paradise/Tower Centre Player of the Year Award to John McKee as team members look on.'1989

Prizewinners of the All Saints Bowling Club pictured with their trophies at their annual prizegiving dinner.'1989

T. Beatty, D. Mooney, B Crossey and B. McQuaid of the Allied Irish Bank hand over a sponsorship cheque for Ballymena Show to Jennifer Holmes, Show Queen.1989

Mrs M Glynn, Dr S. Redmond, Mrs J. Watson, Mrs A. Kirk and Mrs O. Montgomery at one of the stalls selling flowers in aid of Cystic Fibrosis.1989