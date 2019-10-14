IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

David Harper, president of Ballymena Bowling Club, receives the Alex Blair Memorial Cup from Sandra Boyd as looking on are Andy Clair, Wallace Boyd and Robert Blair. Ballymena Times archives, 1989.

Members of Raceview Football Club who held their annual barbecue at the Fountain Bar look on as Carol attends to the cooking.1989

Mrs G. Manning receives the first donation for the Wings Appeal 1989 from Mayor of Ballymena, Sandy Spence, as Appeal representatives look on. 1989

John McKee accepts the Seven Towers Supporters' Club Ballymena United Player of the Year award from Anne Simpson whose husband Bertie (left) sponsored the award as Club members look on.1989

Members of Dunclug PTA look on as Mr F. McPherson presents Mr Noel Clarke with the Stanley Herbison Trophy.1989