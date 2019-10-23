IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Eugene Madden, proprietor of the Silver Dollar Bar, Antrim, hands over a �700 cheque to Sister Samina Bonar and Staff Nurse Eilis McClean of the Special Care Baby Unit, Ballymena as Silver Dollar Demons representatives, PJ McGinley and Billy McClurgan look on. The money was raised at a charity soccer match. 1989

The four lucky prizewinners in the weekly Crazy Prices Bicycle Competition receive their bikes from the Ballymena store manager, Mr T. Burnett - Laura (Ballymena), Stephen (Broughshane), Kris (Cullybackey) and Mandy (Ballymena). 1989

Hector Deane (chair of Ballymena Round Table) presents the Round Table Pub Quiz plaque to the winners - Ballymena Rugby Club - Neville Neill, Alan Sheppard, Stuarty Bowlan and Richard Rea.1989

Members of First Connor BB who received their Queen's Badges at their annual Display - Aaron McCready, Colin Lorimer and Mark Preston1989

