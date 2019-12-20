IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Members of the Blackstone Darts Team pictured before their first match of the season with The Thatch Blues. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Cullybackey 'A' bidding for a darts championship hat-trick in the new season.�'1989

Cullybackey 'A' bidding for a darts championship hat-trick in the new season.�'1989

Coach�and Horse, last season's runners-up in The Buffs' Cup.'1989