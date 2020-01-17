IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

First Broughshane Girls' Brigade members who received Gold Duke of Edinburgh badges from their mothers at their annual display - Deirdre and Mrs Jackson, Moyra and Mrs Knox, Heather Gordon and Mrs Aiken and Sharon Backus and Mrs Clarke.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Pupils from Dunclug Primary enjoy their first day in the classroom. 1989

Pupils settle down to classwork on their first day at Braidside Integrated PS. 1989

Pupils from Dunclug Primary enjoy their first day in the classroom. 1989

First Broughshane Girls' Brigade members who received Gold Duke of Edinburgh badges from their mothers at their annual display - Deirdre and Mrs Jackson, Moyra and Mrs Knox, Heather Gordon and Mrs Aiken and Sharon Backus and Mrs Clarke.