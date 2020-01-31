IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Ballymena Golf Club Lady Captain, Paddy Fox, with some of the competitors and guests on Lady Captain's Day. 1989

Florence Kincaid cuts the cake to mark the 10th anniversary of Ahoghill and District Playgroup as mothers of children who attend the group look on. 1989

Mrs M Dick, Home Economics teacher at Ballymena Academy with students displaying healthy eating during the Change of Heart Open Day at the school. 1989

Chris Darcy (right) Youth Drama Group leader with singers of the Ballymena Youth Drama as they rehearse for their production of GCSE Jim. 1989

