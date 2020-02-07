IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Sarah Jane Graham and Natalie Stewart from Ballymena who won the RJWatt Cup in the 11 years and under Pianoforte Duet at Ballymena Musical Festival.1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Buick Memorial pupils, Andrew, Jonathan and Andrew who turned out tops in the recent poster competition for schools sponsored by the Northern Bank.1989

Emma Millar and Sara McGurk from Ballymena who were third in the Under-Nine Pianoforte Duet class at Ballymena Festival,�1989

Broughshane Primary School pupil Maria Campbellsitting by the word processor which she and her P7 classmates are using to store the information they have gathered on the history of their town since 1850.1989