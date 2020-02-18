IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Athletic Champions from Dunclug High School proudly display the many trophies, cups and shields the have won. 1989

Mr. P. Close of Dunclug High School with pupils who were on a visit to the Maths Department of the Universty of Ulster, Jordanstown. 1989

Stewart Allen (11) of Corlea Gardens in the town received the highest marks in three classes at this year's Ballymena Music Festival.'1989

Mrs Mary Woods, manager of the Ballymena branch of Boots, presents Judith Gordon, winner of the Mum In A Million Competition, with her prize as her mum, Mrs. Alexis Gordon, looks on .'1989

Brother and sister Mark and Gilian McGaughey, of the Betty Cahoon School of dancing display the many trophies they won at Ballymena Festival.'1989