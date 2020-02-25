IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Ballymena Golf Club's Captain, Michael McCrory with sponsor and prizewinners on the final day of the Club's Open Week.'1989

Players and officials of Wavelin Albion FC with their trophies which were presented at the annual dinner in Tollymore House Hotel.'1989

Prizewinners who received their trophies at Connor Indoor Bowling Club's annual dinner at the Rendezvous in Ballymena.'1989

Valerie Letters and Karen McAleese get to grips with one of the word processors in the computer room at Dunclug High School.1989

Dunclug High� pupils Roberta, Amanda� and Sharon prepare curtains for a school media studies centre.1989

Fireman Alex McKay demonstrates breathing apparatus to Portglenone Primary pupil Judith Montgomery on her visit to Ballymena Fire Station.1989