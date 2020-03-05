IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Tom McDowell and Margaret McCartney receive a cheque on behalf of the Tower House Fund from members of Second Ballymena BB. Making the presentation is Lee Eagleson.'1989

A group of scouts who took part in the Mid-Antrim Scouts District Quiz. Included are teams from First Cullybackey, Hillmount Craigs, West Church and St. Columbas.'1989

First year technology students Paul McNeill, David Owens and Rodney Turtle work the trick wire at Ballee Community High School Open Evening.1989

Ballee Primary School team who were winners of the Junior Chamber quiz - Melany Campbell, Lynne Marshall, Andrew Lynn and David Evans (captain).1989

Florence Moorehead, who is a patient in The Braid Valley Hospital, Ballymena, receives gifts from Mamie Little and Margaret Kerohan (left) of the Women's Section of the Ballymena branch of the Royal British Legion.1989

Rachel Mulholland tries a baked potato prepared by Danielle Heggarty and Deirdre Storrie at St. Louis Grammar School Open Evening. 1989