IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

All out action in the sack race at Glarryford YFC annual sports competition. Pictures from the Ballymena Times' archives, 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

The four lucky prizewinners in the weekly Crazy Prices Bicycle Competition receive their bikes from the Ballymena store manager, Mr T. Burnett - Laura (Ballymena), Stephen (Broughshane), Kris (Cullybackey) and Mandy (Ballymena). 1989

Fifth Avenue pool team who were runners-up in the Champion of Champions Tournament. 1989.

Members of Ballymena Technical College's netball team who won the Open Netball Cup - Kelly Ann Corbett, Cathy Campbell, Jill Anderson, Yvonne McCloskey, Katrina Higgins, Barbara Fullerton and Sharon Kerr. 1989

Prize winners from St Patrick's Bowling Club, Broughshane, pictured at their annual dinner and presentation night. 1989