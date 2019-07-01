IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Comedian Tom O'Connor signs autographs for Rangers during his visit to St. Patrick's Barracks in Ballymena.

Some of the staff of Regatta Fashions, Cloughmills, who attended a social evening in the Fort Royal to mark the retirement of Matty Herbison after 41 years' service. 1989.

Primary Five pupils at Portglenone Primary pictured with some of their work for their 'All About Us' Project. 1989

Working on their 'potatoes' project - these P2 pupils of Portglenone Primary School are weighing and measuring spuds. 1989