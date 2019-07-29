IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Ballymena Golf Club Lady Captain, Paddy Fox, with some of the competitors and guests on Lady Captain's Day. 1989

Presenting a cheque after the recent fashion show in County Hall are Mrs Lynn (Ballymena Junior Chamber) Mrs Barrett (NICHS), Christine McAleese (Benetton Ballymena) and Gerry Ross (Ballymena Junior Chamber). 1989

Runners-up in the Cawoods Home Safety Project Competition were the girls of Cambridge House School. Included: John Sheldon (Ballymena Home Safety Committee) and Mildred Jones (Home Safety Council NI Chair). 1989

Winners of the Talent Contest held in aid of Comic Relief at Cambridge House Boys' School were 'Rattlesnake Suitcase' and 'McClure and Hudson'. Presenting the trophy to the joint winners is Mr W. J. Wallace. 1989

The Ballymena Academy First XI who have reached the semi-finals of the Northern Bank's Schools' Cup. 1989