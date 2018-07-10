International interest in ‘Copper Barns’

A unique housing development in Broughshane is attracting interest from international buyers.

Antrim-based construction company Loft Estates is in the process of completing work on its award winning Copper Barns development, which sits on a 4.5 acre rural site overlooking Slemish Mountain and the Braid Valley.

The £1.3m investment in three state-of-the-art homes, was part funded by Danske Bank.

The company is now planning to replicate the Copper Barns project with another 10-15 unit development, comprising of a range of smaller more attainable properties in the Ballymena area.

Connor Dinsmore, Director at Loft Estates, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the public response to this project which has also received a RICS award for architecture.

“So far, we’ve sold two homes to legal professionals from London and there have been enquiries from around the world about the third and final property on the development.”

He added: “The homes are entirely bespoke and whilst they are very contemporary in design, the overall concept works because they relate back to the original stone barns they replaced.

“We have one barn remaining and will start this in conjunction with the new buyer so they can be involved in customising it to suit their own individual requirements.”

Commenting on Danske Bank’s support of the project, Mr Dinsmore said: “Danske Bank have supported a number of our projects in the past and we value the personal relationship we have with our Relationship Manager.

“We operate a number of businesses and a pension fund and Danske Bank really took the time to understand our quite varied needs across this portfolio, so it was an easy decision to switch.”

Michelle Wilson, Business Banking Manager at Danske Bank, commented: “The Copper Barns development is the latest project from Connor and his team and as ever they continue to innovate and excite.

“A combination of award winning design coupled with quality driven construction has proven to be a winning recipe for the company and we are excited to see what they are planning next.

“Our relationship has gone from strength to strength over the past six years and we look forward to supporting the business with its future developments.”