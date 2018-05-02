Irresponsible dog owners discarding poop bags in Cullybackey hedges- Gaston

The Housing Executive has been asked to remove hedges where dog foul bags are being discarded in the Cullybackey area.

The request from Cllr Timothy Gaston follows complaints about dog walkers who having cleaned up after their pets are then discarding the bags.

He said: “This is not the proper way to dispose of dog foul, either put it in a bin or take it home with you and dispose of it there.

“By disposing of the bags into hedges and fields you are creating a problem for other people who have to clean it up.

“I have been in contact with the Housing Executive requesting the removal of hedges where the bags are being discarded.

“This behaviour is not acceptable – please pick up after your dog and dispose of it correctly.”

The Bannside TUV representative appealed to the public to report offenders to the senior enforcement officer at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on 0300 124 5000 ext 25020