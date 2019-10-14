‘Island Boy’ story raises funds for Hospice

Leo Convery launched his book ‘The Island Boy’, a short autobiography of Leo’s early life, and his upbringing here on the “Island”, in Portglenone during the summer.

All proceeds of the book were donated to Foyle Hospice and Northern Ireland Hospice and Leo is pictured here presenting a cheque for £1500 to NI Hospice.

Sheila Donnelly, Kilrea & Portglenone Hospice support group, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support of the local community in supporting Leo with this book and helping to raise vital funds for the Hospice. It costs over £13m per annum to run Hospice services.”