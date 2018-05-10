Issues affecting local MUGA pitches need to be urgently addressed - Frew

Calls have been made to resolve issues affecting three local MUGA pitches.

DUP MLA Paul Frew and party colleague Councillor William McCaughey said that issues affecting pitches in Ahoghill, Broughshane and Kells & Connor need to be addressed as soon as possible.

“The three MUGA pitches that were laid in Kells & Connor, Broughshane and Ahoghill due to Rural Development Funding, that we had fought for several years ago, have needed various degrees of work completed on them to a maintained standard,” Mr Frew said.

He added: “I have been in continuous contact with council on these issues and the Chief Executive had informed me in January that a contractor has been appointed and the work would commence when weather was suitable to repair and lay new surfaces. Council are now saying the works are due to be complete by July 5.”

Cllr. McCaughey added: “ Kells & Connor Pitch has been closed now since problems arose last July and the community has really felt a sense of loss as this facility was well used up until closure .

“This has been a lost season for the organisations that used it. They have had to put alternative arrangements in place which inconvenience parents, coaches and young people taking part.

“A completion date of July 5, whilst welcome, would mean that the facility has been closed a full year.”