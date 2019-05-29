Jalex Fest back on June 8

The Alexander family are set to host another fundraising Barn Dance and barbecue on their farm at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday, June 8.

Headlining will be the fabulous Johnny Brady, supported by the Crazy Folkers, and there will be an auction of donated items on the night.

This years event will see Air Ambulance NI and The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust & Willies Orphan Fund receive proceeds from Jalex Fest. Tickets can be purchased from various locations or the Jalex Fest office 028 7965 0289 or online at www.jalexfest.com