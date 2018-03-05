Jobs boost as new store opens in Antrim

Ten new jobs have been created at The Junction in Antrim, as the retail and leisure park announces the arrival of popular ladies’ fashion retailer, Bonmarché.

Representing an investment of £100,000, the new store opened to the public this week, occupying a 2,500 sq ft unit opposite Marks & Spencer

The new store opening is the first in a series of developments that are due to come on stream at the Antrim-based centre this year.

Following outline planning approval for a significant £30million redevelopment of the scheme in December, construction work will begin on site in the coming weeks.

The redevelopment – which includes plans for new retail units, two new drive thru pods, cafes and restaurants, new road infrastructure and an extensive new landscaping plan - will make The Junction Northern Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destination.

Phase one of the development will include a new drive-thru coffee house and a drive-thru fast food restaurant.

The Junction retail park was bought by The Lotus Group in 2016.

Alastair Coulson, director from The Lotus Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bonmarché to The Junction. The arrival of this popular brand is the first of a number of developments that will be coming on stream over the coming months, as part of a significant £30m redevelopment of the scheme.

“Further lease renewals with retailers including Hallmark, Holland & Barrett and Card Factory demonstrate confidence in our masterplan for The Junction.

“In the coming weeks, construction work will begin as we embark on bringing the first phase of this major regeneration project to fruition.

“Our vision for The Junction is to create a vibrant retail and leisure destination, that will transform the retail and leisure offering in Antrim, bringing a range of new brands to the area for the first time.”