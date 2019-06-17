JP Corry blaze: Cause of major fire still under investigation

The owners of a builders' merchants near Ballymena that was extensively damaged by fire yesterday say they are helping the emergency services investigate the incident.

The blaze broke out at the JP Corry outlet, next to a petrol filling station on Crankill Road, shortly after 6:30pm.

Fire crews bring the blaze at JP Corry under control. Pic: Pacemaker

More than 30 firefighters were tasked to the incident, which caused major traffic disruption on the main road between Ballymena and Ballymoney.

Fire crews were assisted by staff from Northern Ireland Water, Northern Ireland Electricity and the NI Environment Agency.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A statement on the JP Corry Facebook page confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident.

Police closed part of the Ballymena-Ballymoney road while firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control. Pic: Pacemaker

"We can confirm there has been a fire at our JP Corry Ballymena (Robert Guy) branch. Fortunately nobody has been hurt and we are of course working with the local emergency services and will co-operate fully in their investigation," the statement said.

"Our Pennybridge Industrial Estate branch will be open as usual tomorrow (Monday) to serve customers. We are extremely grateful to the local emergency services for all their work this evening."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said crews remain at the scene of the blaze this morning.

She said six pumping appliances, an aerial appliance, a water tank and 36 firefighters were engaged in the firefighting operation on Sunday night.

“Operations have continued through the night and into this morning," she said.

“There are no reported injuries and all persons are accounted for. No cause at present.”