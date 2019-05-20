K&G McAtamney presented with Fresh Innovation awards

Ballymena family butchers K&G McAtamney have been awarded with the Overall Supplier of the Year award at the annual Henderson Wholesale Fresh Innovation Awards 2019.

The awards took place at The Balmoral Show last week, with K&G McAtamney also taking home the Own Brand Supplier of the Year award for their contribution of over 85 products to Henderson’s enjoy local, The Kitchen and the exclusive for SPAR and EUROSPAR products under the K&G McAtamney brand.

The exclusive K&G McAtamney fresh butchery products includes pre-packed beef, pork and chicken products and are available in 45 stores in Northern Ireland.

The company has experienced incredible growth since partnering with Henderson Wholesale in 2013 creating 38 new jobs locally.

The speciality producers also supply to other SPAR wholesalers in England and Wales, thanks to their relationship with SPAR NI, and now supply 80 per cent of their fresh meat, creating a further 12 local jobs in the process.

Neal Kelly, Fresh Foods Director at Henderson Wholesale said the company were displaying everything that is great about local food producers, farmers and growers in Northern Ireland.

“K&G McAtamney are very worthy winners of their awards,” he said.

He added: “The innovation they have displayed to create products for our own brand ranges, as well as our exclusive partnership brand of joints, steaks and fresh meat cuts is second to none.

“The fact that other SPAR partners in England have decided to source their meat from a Northern Ireland producer says so much about the thriving industry here.”