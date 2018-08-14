Kevin’s coffee morning raises £8,000 for the Dalriada Hospital

A coffee morning organised by well-known north coast photographer Kevin McAuley recently in aid of the Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle has raised a staggering £8,000!

Kevin was gravely ill earlier this year and was treated at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine before being transferred to ‘The Dal’ where he was rehabilitated and taught to walk again.

Dr Bernie Heggarty Mabel McMullan and Kevin McAuley at the McAuley Family coffee day fundraiser for the Dalriada Hospital Paitent Fund in Ballycastle held at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday.

“I just don’t know where to start. THANK YOU to everyone involved. This result would not have been possible with out all the people who donated online, donated directly to myself and Steven and the people who came for coffee and tea.

“Lots of people came along and decided that the hall was too jammed and just donated at the door. I would like to thank all my media colleagues for the massive support in promoting and advertising this event and helping out on the day and all my clients as well for their support and helping out on the day, and all our friends who helped.

“I need to thank everyone who donated money and attended the coffee morning, the business community in Ballycastle and Bushmills for their support. I need to mention Eugene Donnelly especially for the food from Donnelly’s of Ballycastle.

“Thanks to all the people who baked and donated food to us as well and who travelled a distance to deliver it. All the helpers on the day who worked so so hard in serving, washing up on the day, all those who helped set up etc.

Jon and Anne Henning with Kevin McAuley at the McAuley Family coffee day fundraiser for the Dalriada Hospital Paitent Fund in Ballycastle held at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday.

“I can’t mention names for fear of missing someone so you all know who you are. The end result of this for the Dalriada Hospital Patient Fund is that the coffee day raised £5259.23 and the total amount now stands at £8279.48. This is incredible my goal was £1000 and that has now realised almost £8000!

“Many people have contacted me and are on holiday and still want to donate. We intend to close this fundraiser on August 31. The Justgiving page will close on that date so there is still plenty of time to donate.

“Some don’t like using this and donations can be sent direct to me at 19 Rathlin Av Ballycastle BT54 6DQ, telephone 07885217901.

“To close all I can say is thank you and that’s not enough! You have made a difference to future patients at Dalriada Hospital in Ballycastle.”

Michael Kennedy on the Piano at the McAuley Family coffee day fundraiser for the Dalriada Hospital Paitent Fund in Ballycastle held at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday.

Kevin McAuley with the Scott family at the McAuley Family coffee day fundraiser for the Dalriada Hospital Paitent Fund in Ballycastle held at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday.