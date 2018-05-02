Larne Road footway resurfacing commitment

A commitment from Department for Infrastructure Roads to lay new surfacing on the footways on Ballymena’s Larne Rd has been welcomed locally.

North Antrim DUP MLA Paul Frew stated :“There have been many improvements and development in the Harryville area with new housing going up so its great that DfI Roads have given this commitment to resurface these footways for people young and old to use in a safer manner.”

His party colleague, Cllr Reuben Glover, who meet department officials at the location, said: “ I look forward to this work being completed.”