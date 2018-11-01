Liam Neeson backs children’s hospice Christmas campaign

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has weighed in behind the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice “Jingle All the Way” Christmas campaign which is aiming to raise £250,000.

The fundraising campaign, now in its second year, is capturing the hearts and minds of local businesses, organisations, schools, clubs, churches and individuals across Northern Ireland.

Larne will have a “Big Jingle” parade at Main Street and entertainment at Broadway on December 7.

The campaign is also being supported by Forever Living in Larne and Mallusk Harriers in Newtownabbey

A presentation evening was held at Carrick Town Hall urging local people to get involved.

Ballymena-born Neeson, who is famous for his roles in films such as “Taken”, “Schindler’s List” and “Batman Begins”, said: “Last year, all you amazing people of Northern Ireland ‘Joined the Jingle’ for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. We need you again this year to make the Children’s Hospice Jingle bigger and better. Your support, no matter how little or large, will make a real difference.

“Right now, there are local kids and their families living in your area who need your support. If everyone reaches out in their own local communities, we can make this a ‘Jingle All the Way’ to remember. What are you waiting for? Organise an office Jingle Jumper Day; Jingle and Mingle; Jingle Jam or do the Reindeer 5k run or Rudolph ramble at Stormont.”

All profits raised from this year’s campaign will enable NI Children’s Hospice to continue to provide infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses specialist palliative care.

Each year, it costs £3.82m to provide Children’s Hospice services, both at hospice and in the family home. The charity relies heavily on the generosity and support of the local community to help fund its services.

Sheila Duffy, head of fundraising at Northern Ireland Hospice, added: “We’re delighted that Liam Neeson has got behind the Children’s Hospice Jingle All the Way campaign.

“We’re already overwhelmed by the support and pledges from local towns across Northern Ireland. One little girl has already raised £14,000 for the campaign. We are inspired everyday by the families who need this service and specialist care and we’re encouraging everyone in Northern Ireland to get behind the campaign and help to make Christmas at NI Children’s Hospice even more special this year. Join the Jingle by visiting www.nihospice.org/jingle today”.