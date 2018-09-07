Liam Neeson gives thumbs-up to young fan’s idea

A Ballymena schoolboy has been hosted by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim after he named the town’s vibrant new entertainment venue, Harmony Hub – a title given the thumbs up by Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson.

The Broadway venue provides citizens with a fit-for-purpose community space in the centre of Ballymena, with a series of free outdoor entertainment events proving hugely popular with the public over the summer.

Liam Neeson

Earlier this year, the council teamed up with schools throughout the Ballymena area to suggest a fitting new name for the venue.

And the winning entry, by Broughshane Primary School pupil Euan Francis-Naylor, was selected by Freeman of Ballymena, Liam.

Neeson said: “All the entries were excellent and the children have caught the town’s shared community aspect of the structure. I warmly congratulate all the entries. Terrific. Well done!”

He added: “We look forward to the future, welcome it, adapt and attract new business initiatives. This beautiful yet simple structure symbolises all that and more. Many congratulations.”

Euan said he was ecstatic his chosen name will be forever attached to Ballymena’s newest landmark.

Euan, nine, added: “It’s brilliant. Liam Neeson is my favourite actor and I am so happy he liked Harmony Hub.

“I really hope that some day I can meet him at Harmony Hub.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I was delighted to welcome Euan and his family to the Mayor’s Parlour in The Braid following his brilliant winning entry to our competition.

“Summer Sounds at Broadway has provided fantastic outdoor entertainment for all ages and created a great atmosphere in the town centre every Saturday.

“This venue is intended to be used by both budding and established artists from across Ballymena and further afield as a platform to showcase their talent.

“I’m delighted we have already secured local artists in Mid and East Antrim to perform at Broadway, where they have been and will continue to be enjoyed by locals and visitors to Northern Ireland’s number one shopping town.”