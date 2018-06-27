Local businesses given Kickstart boost

Mid and East Antrim Enterprise Agencies hosted a celebration event in Ballymena Business Centre to mark the success of the Amplify Kickstart Programme.

Thirty-eight local entrepreneurs participated in the council-led programme, delivered by Ballymena Business Centre, Carrickfergus Enterprise and LEDCOM.

Kickstart is just one of the business support programmes been rolled out by council since the launch of Amplify, the integrated economic strategy for Mid and East Antrim.

The programme was designed to provide tailored mentoring support to individuals about to launch their business, and individuals who were in the early stages of business trading.

The Kickstart Programme was attended by early stage entrepreneurs from a diverse range of business sectors including manufacturing, retail, service, hospitality, technology and professional services.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “We welcome the business spirit that exists within the Borough and recognise the contribution that new and growing businesses make to the economic life of Mid and East Antrim.”

Programme participant James Scullion, Creative Director at Rapid Marketing, said: “The Kickstart Programme offered a wide range of business advice essential to the continued growth and expansion of Rapid Marketing.

“The programme mentoring enabled me to gain valuable insights in tendering, marketing and financial forecasting.

For more information on Kickstart, phone 2563 3195.