Local events for Open Farm Weekend

Local farmers are making their final preparations ahead of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2018 which runs form June 17-17.

Drumrammer Farm, run by Victor Turtle at 15 Drumrammer Road, Ahoghill, will be open on Saturday from 11am to 4pm and Sunday from 12noon to 6pm.

Lloyd and Nigel Logan of Hillstown Farm, Randalstown, look forward to welcoming the public onto their farm on Saturday 16th June as part of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

The dairy farm uses robotic milking and there will be the chance to watch the cows get milked. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic along and there will be samples from Glanbia Cheese to taste.

On Sunday at 5pm, there will be a special worship in wellies service on the farm.

Hillstown Farm, 128 Glebe Road, Randalstown, will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

The farm, which also has a farm shop and cafe on site, will have barrel rides for children and a humdinger burger eating contest for the adults.

Hillstown Brewery will have sampling for over 18s and there will be different competitions throughout the day.