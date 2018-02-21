Local jobless figures remain unchanged

The number of people registering as out of work in Ballymena has remain unchanged, latest figures have revealed.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey figures published for the month of January, the local claimant count now stands at 853 claimants - no change from December.

Wards in the Ballymena district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Ballee with 72 (72 in December); Dunclug with 63 claimants (54 in December); and Dunclug with 63 (54 in December).

The Ballymena wards with the lowest claimant counts were Slemish with 14 claimants (13 in December), Ballyloughan with 17 claimants (16 in December) and Dunminning with 20 (19 in December).

In January 2018, the number of people claiming Job Seekers Allowance in Northern Ireland was 28,400 (3.1% of the workforce).

This represents a decrease of 700 from the previous month’s revised figure.