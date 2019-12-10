Local presence at Regent’s Park tree planting ceremony

Representatives from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and members of the local community recently had the honour of attending the launch of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project in London.

Representing Council was Alderman Stewart McDonald who was accompanied by Wallace Elder and Rodney Stewart from Ahoghill Traders’ Association.

Behind the branches and the blossom of the cherry trees in The Regent’s Park is a story of mutual respect and friendship between Japan and the United Kingdom that first took root over 150 years ago. The new cherry trees are a symbol of this special relationship.

The village of Ahoghill will be taking delivery of 100 cherry trees which will have pride of place in a new woodland park planned at Cardonaghy Road, next to the local community centre and other community assets.

The trees will be part of a growing cross-cultural legacy between the two countries that spans from business and industry to horticulture.