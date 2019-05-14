Local store puts its heart into supporting local people

Local retailer, MACE Ahoghill, has praised its staff and customers for helping raise the fantastic sum of £1,550 in the past year for health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The store’s fundraising has contributed to an incredible total of £151,733 raised by Musgrave NI, which includes MACE stores and Musgrave Marketplace, since the partnership began under three years ago.

This extraordinary amount enables the charity to support a staggering 2,370 chest, heart and stroke survivors through its free regional services.

Owner of MACE Ahoghill, Patrick Campbell, said: “This store is right at the heart of our local community so we are delighted to be able to support local people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions, among them possibly friends, neighbours and customers.”

Donations to NI Chest Heart and Stroke help the charity care for people and their families affected by chest, heart and stroke illnesses, as well as working towards preventing these illnesses in the future.

Declan Cunnane, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, said: “Across Northern Ireland there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition.

“We are the only local charity dedicated to the care of chest, heart and stroke survivors.

“We offer practical and emotional support to individuals and families affected by these illnesses at what can be a difficult time in their lives.

“We rely on the generosity of the people of Northern Ireland who provide over 80 per cent of the income we need through donations.

“We are extremely grateful to the staff and customers of MACE Ahoghill for raising these vital funds to support our services.”

For further information on the work carried out by NI Chest Heart and Stroke, and services availale, visit www.nichs.org.uk